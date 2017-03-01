Sarah White: the new golfer on the block

Sarah White, sophomore golfer, transferred from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan and quickly fit in at Texas State.

Transferring from a school that was 45 minutes away from her home to a school that is substantially further could not have been any easier for White.

“It is not that hard being away from my family,” White said. “I really like it down here. I am not that homesick, so I’ll be fine.”

Coming to Texas State was a choice White and her former head coach at Western Michigan made together.

Because her coach took a new position at Ohio State University as an assistant coach, she suggested Texas State was a great place for White to attend. The new head coach Lisa Strom and assistant coach Jenny Gleason were part of the reason.

“My coach got connected with coach Lisa because she is taking her position at Ohio State, and then I got connected with coach Lisa through my old coach,” White said. “I came on a visit down here, met coach Jenny, and I was like, ‘I just want to be here.’”

Coach Strom coached at Ohio State University before coming to Texas State, and traveled on the LPGA tour for ten years.

Coach Gleason finished her LPGA and Symetra tour after ten years before coming to Texas State. The coaches’ experience is what got White to commit.

“It was more of herself (Coach Strom) and Coach Jenny’s experience in the LPGA that kind of sold me, just because I really want to go to the LPGA one day,” White said. “They incorporate a lot of the LPGA aspects in our practices to get me to the next level.”

Signing to a team with a very large presence in the conference is no easy task. There is a lot of pressure committing to a team in the middle of the season, but White’s experience and dedication as a golfer helped her fit right in.

“I knew that I had to work really hard to get a spot in the line-up,” White said. “I really like the competitiveness of the team, and I really think I could help win another Sun Belt Conference title.”

Prior to Texas State, White competed in 21 rounds with a 76.48 scoring average. She recorded three top-15 finishes, and has a season-best score of 72.

While attending East Kentwood High School, White received All-State honors and was named a MHSAA Division 1 State Champion.

With her new team, White has set goals in order to better herself on and off the course during this spring semester.

“I want to get better grades, and just get better in my mental game,” White said. “I don’t have a lot of expectations, but I know what I can achieve and if I am a little short of that, I work really hard to get to where I want to be. I just have to learn that it is okay to make mistakes.”

White is constantly working on herself in order to achieve her goals. She led the team in scoring at the Texas State Invitational Feb. 13-14 at The Bandit Golf Course in New Braunfels. White finished in seventh place out of 93 with a score of 222 and the Bobcats finished in second place overall.

“I knew I was playing well, I just didn’t know how well,” White said. “I was just trying to stay grounded, trying not to get too high or too low and just keep plugging away and hitting good shots.”

The Texas State women’s golf team will continue its road back to the Sun Belt Conference title Feb. 27-28 when The University of Houston hosts The Dickson tournament at The Woodlands Country Club.