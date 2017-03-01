Business March 1

Bomb threat at Walmart

San Marcos Police and firefighters responded to a call about a bomb threat at Walmart Feb. 27.

The call came in at 9:13 a.m. All entrances were blocked off as police and firefighters swept through the store. No bombs were found on site, and, by 10 a.m., the store was opened back up for customers.

Singer/Songwriter will perform at Root Cellar

Root Cellar Bakery and Catering Co. invites the community to partake in special offers and listen to singer/songwriter Daisy O’Connor at 8 p.m. March 3.

O’Connor is a folk rock artist who resides in Austin. In addition to music, the shop will offer 50 percent off all alcoholic beverages during happy hour from 6-8 p.m.

SMTX Sessions launch party

SMTX Sessions, a production group determined to unify community through art, music and history, is organizing a launch party from 6-10 p.m. March 4 at KIVA Lounge.

Residents will get to hear members of the community speak about the history of San Marcos, as well as enjoy live performances and photo booths.

Black Excellence Week events

The Pan African Action Committee is organizing a series of events this week for Black Excellence Week.

The events kicked off with discussion on race, ethnicity and culture. Panel discussions will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 1-2 respectively in Flowers Hall, where black faculty members will speak about their experience in academia.

Starbucks macchiato meetup

Starbucks Coffee invites community members to enjoy a special offer with Meet for Macchiatos Event from 2-5 p.m. March 2-6.

This offer allows customers to buy any sized macchiato, hot or iced, and get one free.