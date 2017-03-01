A 7-4 loss for Baseball

The Texas State men’s baseball team was back home Tuesday night and competed against Sam Houston State University. The Bobcats fell short to the Bearkats, 4-7.

Right away in the first inning, Sam Houston State scored two runs and had a total of two runs and hits.

However, the Bobcats got points on the board shortly after in the bottom of the second inning, and the score put them down by only one run 1-2.

The Bearkats scored another run in the third inning, while the Bobcats did not, and Sam Houston State was in the lead 3-1.

After only 2.2 innings pitched, junior left-handed pitcher Braden Pearson replaced starter, junior right-handed pitcher Cam Baird at the mound for the Bobcats. Baird had a total of five hits, three runs and five strikeouts.

By the bottom of the fourth inning Texas State scored another run and was down by only one, the score was now 2-3.

It was the top of the sixth inning when the Bobcats made another pitching change. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Brayden Theriot replaced Pierson at the mound. Pearson pitched a total of 2.1 innings and had one hit and one strikeout.

In addition to the pitching change in the sixth inning for the Bobcats, the Bearkats scored another run and were leading 4-2 by the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sam Houston State did not make their first pitching change until the bottom of the sixth inning.

However, Texas State continued to trail behind the Bearkats, and scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score now 3-4.

The seventh inning, though, was Sam Houston’s breakout lead. After scoring a home run with two runners on bases, the Bearkats took a 7-3 lead against the Bobcats. But the Bobcats came back to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score now 4-7 with two innings left.

There were no runs scored throughout the last few innings, and the game ended at the bottom of the ninth inning.

“I thought we got outplayed and outcompeted,” Head baseball coach Ty Harrington said. “I think they have a very good baseball team—I don’t want to take away anything from what they’ve done.”

The Bobcats are scheduled to compete against The University of Richmond this weekend in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.