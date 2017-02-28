The Scene Feb. 28

Etiquette brunch for PACE students

PACE Outreach is inviting PACE students to a Bobcat Etiquette Brunch to review the universal language of professional dining.

Students will have the opportunity to gain helpful tips and advice on the proper set of manners and behaviors expected while eating. The event will be held from 9:30-10:50 a.m. Feb. 28 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Distinguished lecture by Dr. Samantha Nutt

Dr. Samantha Nutt, will give a lecture on campus. She is an award-winning humanitarian, bestselling author, medical doctor and founder of renowned international humanitarian organizations. She is a leading figure on current affairs, war, international aid and foreign policy.

Students can attend Dr. Nutt’s lecture from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 28 in Evans Auditorium.

Jazz student recital

The Student Recital Series will present the Jazz Area Studio Recital, which is free and open to the public. Fee-based parking is available at the Edward Gary Street Garage.

Students and locals are invited to enjoy an evening of jazz music on from 8-9 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Slim Bawb’s Fat Tuesday celebration at Gruene Hall

Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest dance hall, invites the public to celebrate Fat Tuesday with Cajun and folk music and dance. The event requires no registration or entrance fee.

The celebration will take place from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

Teen Manga and Anime Club meeting at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library hosts a Teen Manga and Anime Club meeting every fourth Tuesday of the month. February’s event will be held from 6-7 p.m. on the 28th. Teens from the ages of 12 to 17 are invited to the library.