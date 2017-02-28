The Pulse Feb. 28

Jack C. Hays documentary to show at LBJ Museum

A documentary about the life of Texas Ranger Jack C. Hays will screen during the 2017 Spring Lecture.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place March 30 at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum in downtown San Marcos. The reception will start at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Local bed and breakfast property for sale

The Crystal River Inn, a local bed and breakfast located in downtown San Marcos, is for sale.

Co-owners Cathy and Mike Dillon said the property has been for sale for about three years according to Community Impact. The owners recently changed the listing agent. The property is priced at $3 million and includes four buildings measuring approximately 37,927 square feet.

Oscars recap

The 2017 Academy Awards honored and celebrated many films of our time. “Moonlight” took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

“La La Land” gained many Oscar awards, such as best original song. Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the musical.

“Zootopia” won the Academy Award for the Best Animated feature film.

Beauty With a Twist is coming to San Marcos

Beauty With a Twist will open this month, according to Community Impact.

The studio will offer makeup application instruction and martinis during the application instruction. Services will be focused on theatrical and wedding makeup.

The store is set to open in late February. It will be located on 302 W. Hopkins St.

Caregiver program coming soon to Hays County

Hays County residents will have the opportunity to take part in caregiver education and empowerment series, according to San Marcos Daily Record.

The program will teach caregivers how to manage stress and difficult feelings, effectively communicate their needs and make tough decisions.

The class will start March 7, and is free and open to the public.