Texas State men’s golf sits at ninth after first two rounds

After a top-10 finish in their season opener, the Texas State men’s golf team finished the first two rounds at ninth in the 32 Annual Louisiana Classics held in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Competing for the Bobcats in this tournament are Freshmen Inigo Benaran and Logan Lockwood, sophomore Chase Ambrose, and seniors David Faraudo Godinez and Anthony McGeorge.

Ambrose, Faraudo and Lockwood all finished in the top 50 at the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate last week.

Of the 15 teams competing in the event, three are ranked in the top 15 in the nation: Illinois (3), Texas A&M (13) and LSU (14).

The men paired with golfers from Louisiana Tech and Southern Illinois for the first two rounds.

The Oakbourne Country Club, a par 72, 6,898-yard course, gave the Bobcats trouble in the first round. They were tied for 13th after shooting 16 over par with a score of 304. The Bobcats struggled significantly on Oakbourne’s par three’s, finishing the first round with an average of 3.5, or +10 above par ranking last in the tournament. They finished with an average of 4.24 for par 4, and broke even on par fives.

However, the Bobcats regained their composure in round two, shooting seven over par to bring their score to 306 in round to for a total of 602 to end the day.

This score was good enough to bring the Bobcats down from 13th to 9th with 18 holes to play.

Logan Lockwood recorded the lowest score on the day for Texas State with a 148 to put him tied for 24th in the player leaderboards.

Kent State is currently in first place with a score of 561. LSU is second at 567, and Texas A&M third with 575.

Tuesday’s final round starts at 7:30 a.m. with play beginning on holes one and 10.