Sports Feb. 28

Men’s lacrosse team won home opener

the Texas State men’s lacrosse team won its home opener Feb. 25 against the Missouri Tigers with a score of 18-6. Jacob “Shifty” Martin, senior attackman led the way for the Bobcats on offense with a five-goal effort, including four in the first quarter.

Baseball lost the series against OSU

The men’s baseball team was on the road this and competed against Oklahoma State University in a three-game series. The Bobcats lost 2-1 in the series against the Cowboys. Texas State lost 10-7 Feb. 24, won 12-11 Feb. 25 and lost 6-3 Feb. 26. The Bobcats will return home for their next game 6 p.m. Feb. 28 against Sam Houston State University.

Softball heads to Austin

Softball comes home after winning 3-1 in the UTSA Classic this past weekend. In the home opener against New Mexico the Bobcats won 1-0; Incarnate Word 6-0; UTSA 8-1; and lost to New Mexico 3-2. Texas State heads up to Austin to compete 6 p.m. March 1 against UT.

Tennis hosting UTSA

The women’s tennis team will have its last homestand for the week 2 p.m. Feb. 28. against UTSA. The Bobcats were on a three-game losing streak before defeating Incarnate Word Feb. 24. The Bobcats were set to match up against UTSA at the beginning of the season, but due to the weather the matches were cancelled.