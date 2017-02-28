Headlines Feb. 28

Campus renovations plans will be discussed

This week, Texas State students will get the opportunity to learn about the renovation projects the university will pursue over the next ten years at the Beyond Campus Master Plan.

Three presentations will occur throughout the week that will highlight the course of the projects. The presentations will include construction, renovation and infrastructure improvements and highlight the importance of increasing academic and research capacity.

Seeking input for flood recovery

San Marcos City staff is reaching out to residents who were affected by the floods of 2015 and seeking input on disaster recovery housing program options for the remaining unmet needs on March 4, 11, and 18.

In addition, the city is taking measures to create new housing programs to include reconstruction, rehabilitation, elevation and buyouts in flood affected areas.

Faculty members will musically entertain

As a part of the faculty artist series at Texas State University, faculty members will be performing “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall March 1.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are set at $5 for students and $10 for adults.