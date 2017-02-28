Business Feb. 28

Texas State nominates two recipients for award

Two literary works have been nominated for the the Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award for works published in 2015-16.

Texas State established the award in 1995 to encourage authors, illustrators and publishers to create works that give perspective of the Mexican American culture in the country. The two books that were named recipients for the award are “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” and “The Memory of Light.”

Texas State students connect with middle school

This spring, Texas State University’s Recreational Administration Department is partnering with the San Marcos Parks and Recreation and Doris Miller Middle School to organize Goal: POST with aims to connect leadership training with relationship building.

This event will be a course of eight weeks every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

The Meadows Center organized informative hike

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment invites residents on an interpretive-led hike that will cover the 251 acres of Spring Lake area on March 5.

The hike will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Attendees will get to learn about the various plants and species that will be encountered during the tour. Tickets are $5.