Faculty Senate begins search for new ombudsman

Texas State University currently employs two ombudsmen who offer informal mediation for students and faculty. The faculty-designated ombudsman’s three-year term is ending in 2017. The Faculty Senate is on the search for a new, suitable candidate who will be appointed by the president.

Dr. Patricia Pattison, finance and economics professor, was appointed as ombudsman for faculty in 2014 by President Denise Trauth. Since her appointment, Pattison has offered collegial mediation for faculty members with a variety of issues.

Pattison visited the Faculty Senate to discuss her experience as ombudsman. She made recommendations as to what to look for when nominating the next person. Pattison, as part of her duties, must maintain anonymity when discussing past mediations. Pattison said her preferred method of conflict resolution is mediation because allowing both parties the chance to speak can solve a lot of the conflict itself.

However, Pattison said she has resolved issues where faculty members have felt bullied by each other or by their dean. She has dealt with faculty members accusing each other of biases. She has also mediated situations where one faculty member felt he/she were being reviewed harder and more frequently than others.

All of these issues, Pattison said, have been resolved because she was able to speak with both parties individually and together, while supervising the dialogue. Pattison recommended the Faculty Senate the next person to take over as ombudsman would do well to have a legal background and a mild temperament.

Although the ombudsman is appointed by the president, the Faculty Senate is charged with searching for a replacement and making an informed recommendation.

According to Michel Conroy, art and design professor and faculty senator, the ombudsman is neutral, and is not an advocate to either employee or management.

“We want to promote people that have these mediation skills,” said Janet Bezner, physical therapy professor and faculty senator.

Pattison will continue to offer mediation until the next ombudsman is appointed. The university also offers an ombudsman for students. The student ombudsman is responsible for mediating and resolving issues students may have with faculty or staff. Additionally, the ombudsman can deal with any university-related issues a student may be experiencing.

The student ombudsman can be found on the fifth floor of the LBJ Student Center in the Dean of Students Office. Before visiting the office, Bobcats must fill out an intake form and are recommended to reference the student handbook.

While students and faculty at the university have ombudsmen to mediate issues, the staff lacks an official. However, the Faculty Senate is considering to hire a permanent position for staff members.

“There is no ombudsman for staff,” said Selene Hinojosa, Alkek librarian. “There is one for students and there is one for faculty. For staff, I think there’s a web page that says if you have an issue, to contact your supervisor.”

Pattison said while there is no official staff ombudsman, there is one appointed on a case-by-case basis.

Other universities in the state, like the University of Texas at Austin and the University of North Texas offer ombudsman services to staff.