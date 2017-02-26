Bobcats lose first series to the nationally ranked Cowboys

The Texas State men’s baseball team lost the third and final game of the series between the Bobcats and the Cowboys of Oklahoma State by a score of 6-3.

Texas State got off to a hot start on Sunday afternoon, with three runs in the first two innings including a solo homerun from junior Zacri Sanders and RBI’s from juniors Dylan Paul and Jared Huber.

After this hit, Paul is now first on the Bobcats in hits with 14, and tied for first for RBI’s with 10 on the season.

The Bobcats then failed to produce offensively in innings three through seven.

During this four-inning span Texas State struck out six times and produced zero hits.

Oklahoma State on the other hand scored early and often with runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Despite only producing one hit in six innings, the Bobcats entered the top of the ninth with only a three-run deficit.

The effort seemed promising after sophomore Jaylen Hubbard singled and junior Travon Benton was struck with a pitch to put two Bobcats on base down three runs with only one out.

However, the Bobcats failed to capitalize on this momentum and lost the game and subsequently the series.

In four innings pitched freshman RHP Nicholas Fraze struck out two, while allowing four hits and five runs.

Sophomore RHP Connor Reich came in as a reliever pitching for three innings, striking out three and allowing one run.

With this loss, the Bobcats lose their first series of the year and fall to 3-5 on the season.

Texas State baseball is back in action with a midweek tilt against Sam Houston State this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.