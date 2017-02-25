Things to keep in mind when planning a wedding in college

Walking down the aisle shouldn’t break your bank. Make your big day memorable for the right reasons and not the debt it comes with.

The average amount newly weds spend on a wedding in the United States is $26,645, according to costofwedding.com.

Use these tips to help be resourceful for your wedding day.

Ask for Help

College campuses come with a plethora of resources and unique student personalities. Look to fellow Bobcats to help make the wedding of your dreams come true.

Film and photography can be pricey for weddings. Ask friends and peers if they know any local student photographers or videographers to help capture the big moment.

If you’re in need of entertainment, look around for local artists and musicians.

Venue

Consider hosting the reception and wedding in the same location, this way you won’t have to pay for separate venue locations.

Having the wedding on a weeknight can help save you money. Saturdays are the most popular day to get married, according to U.S. News. By looking at other days of the week you may receive a discounted price at the venue.

There is also the option of ditching the venue all-together and host a backyard wedding.

DIY

Don’t spend unnecessary money on decorations you can make from the comfort of your own home.

Fresh flowers can be costly, consider using fake flowers for centerpieces and fresh flowers only for the reception.

Nearly 2,000 dollars can be spent on flowers and decorations, according to Statistic Brain.

For a list of DIY ideas, visit Buzzfeed.

Don’t Buy New

While a brides’ dress may be the centerpiece of the night, don’t spend the majority of your budget on something you’ll only wear one day.

Multiple brides regretted spending too much money on their wedding dresses, according to CNN.

Look to second-hand stores and online for dresses being sold by former brides. After all, the dress was only used once.

Something else to keep in mind, look for white dresses in other places besides bridal stores. Weddings bring in revenue for a lot of businesses, don’t fall into the trap by purchasing an overpriced dress when you can find a dress at a local department store.

Honeymoon at Home

There’s no reason to leave home for the wedding. Chances are you haven’t explored every inch of the state you’re living in.

Look for local getaways in your hometown or plan a road trip to a city you’ve never been to before in your state.

If you and your significant other are from different places, take each other to your home roots and explore the city your loved one grew up in.

Here is a list of places to honeymoon in Texas.