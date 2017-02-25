The Pulse Feb. 25-27

Gary Job Corps gives to New Braunfels Food Bank

San Marcos’ Gary Job Corps recently volunteered at the New Braunfels Food Bank, according to Corridor News.

Students and staff served 160 families through food distribution and collection. The Corps has collected over 1,000 pounds of food and raised money for various food banks in surrounding areas such as San Marcos, Kyle and more.

Texas immigration law reinstated

A federal appeals court ruled Texas can enforce a 2015 state law which allowed criminal penalties for “harboring” or housing immigrants in the U.S. illegally, according to the Statesman.

Senior U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra blocked the provision 10 months ago, however, Texas is allowed to enforce those laws again.

Bowling tournament benefited Hays County Food Bank

The fundraising event Hunger STRIKE was held at Sunset Bowling Lanes from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 24 in San Marcos, according to Community Impact. The Hays County Food Bank hosted the event in hopes to fight food insecurity in the area, according to Community Impact.

Local businesses and organizations participated for $500 per team.

Austin locals protested transgender bathroom bill at the capitol

Dozens of protestors gathered Feb. 23 in front of the Texas Capitol to take a stand against the state’s transgender bathroom bill, according to the Statesman.

Another group blared music and danced in neon clothing outside of the Governor’s Mansion. Many protestors were against the Trump Administration’s decision to rescind transgender rights for students in school bathrooms.