Sports Feb. 25-27

Baseball win streak was snapped

The Texas State baseball team’s five-game win streak over the Baylor Bears was snapped on Wednesday after the Bobcats were shut out 4-0. The Bobcats struck out 11 times and struggled to translate their nine hits to runs as they left 12 runners on base.

Softball set for UTSA Classic

The Texas State softball team is set to play Feb. 24-26 in the UTSA Classic in San Antonio. The Bobcats faced New Mexico Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. and will play them again Sunday at 10 a.m. Texas State will play Incarnate Word at 12:30 p.m., and UTSA at 5:30 p.m., both on Saturday.

Bobcats defeat South Alabama

The Texas State women’s basketball team won 55-39 against the South Alabama Jaguars. The Bobcats outscored the Jaguars in all four quarters. Toshua Leavitt, sophomore guard, lead the team in scoring with 17 points, followed by Taeler Deer, junior guard, with nine points, and Amber Jones, junior forward, with eight points.

Above the Rim podcast available now

The Above the Rim: Texas State women’s basketball podcast is now available. Broadcasters Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane will recap the women’s basketball Georgia road trip and preview the Bobcats’ last home games of the season. Kaitlin Walla, junior guard, and head coach Zenarae Antoine will be special guests.

Women’s tennis set to host UTSA

The tennis team will host UTSA at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. The Bobcats are 2-3 overall in the spring season. Texas State lost all three games the team hosted on Feb. 17-19. The team lost against SFA, Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech.