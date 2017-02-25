Headlines Feb. 25-27

Veterans support marijuana reform

Several veterans gathered to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to pass Senate Bill 269 on Feb. 22, according to The Austin Chronicle.

Senate Bill 269 allows physicians to prescribe medical marijuana to registered cardholders. Veterans claim access to medical marijuana safely treats service-sustained injuries such as chronic pain, traumatic brain injuries, PTSD and other related illnesses. Supporters gathered to hear veteran testimonies and to deliver a letter to Gov. Abbott co-signed by over 1,400 veterans.

ATM Thieves

Suspects accused of using a forklift to steal an ATM Wednesday morning are believed to have struck again around 4 a.m. Feb. 24 in Northeast San Antonio.

An officer saw what he believed to be a scrap of metal, but was actually an ATM. Wednesday morning, the forklift was left at the scene. Friday morning’s incident was not identical, but the use of a forklift is still assumed.

Seasonal Influenza on the rise

Influenza activity continues to rise across Texas. The Student Health Center has reported a significant number of flu cases the past few weeks.

It is important to follow the CDC’s suggestions for preventing the spread of the virus. Students can call 512-245-2161 to schedule an appointment to get a flu shot or to see a doctor.

River “Hot Spot”

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics has named the San Marcos river as one of the 16 National “hot spots.”

Hot Spots are defined by extensive damage to the area and recoverability by Leave No Trace events. The river’s dedicated week is March 6–13, according to the San Marcos Record.

ITAC Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi has been fully installed in almost every building on campus.

Due to the expansion of cell phone and laptop usage, IT Division Today has invested in hardware for every building for the university. This new network is designed to bring the campus the fastest Wi-Fi available.