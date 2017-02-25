Companies visit in search of young digital-savvy professionals

By Jacob Karre

Texas State’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication hosted an annual career fair Feb. 16 that helped connect students with career opportunities.

The career fair consisted of 18 companies interested in hiring young professionals for internships, part-time and full-time jobs.

Career advisor and event coordinator Sam Heimbach said this fair was her second year to coordinate and was hoping for a large student turnout.

“Last spring we had a good group of students, around 200,” Heimbach said. “It’s a great way to learn how to brand and market yourself as a professional.”

The fair consisted of various companies, from small businesses to large corporations such as iHeart Media and New York Life.

Austin’s GateHouse Media Center for News and Design attended the fair for its second time, searching for new talent. Talent acquisition specialist John Cox said that the company was one of the largest in the nation, supplying design to 11,000 pages in weekly newspapers with a specific focus on 245 papers it serves locally.

“We’re looking for students willing to work in our Austin location,” Cox said. “Mainly people skilled in design and technology. Eighty-five percent (of our employees) work on the design of our papers.”

GateHouse is partnered with large newspapers including the Columbia Dispatch and more recently the Dallas Morning News, to help with the digital design of websites.

“It’s a big partnership for us,” Cox said.

Representatives from iHeart Media stressed the importance of digital skills in the work force.

“iHeart Media, has a gambit of opportunities, in sales promotions, programming, engineering and digital media,” said Michael Hall, vice president of sales at iHeart Media and Texas State alumnus. “We’re looking at young professionals who have digital skills. It’s what’s helped us stay at the forefront of the industry.”

Kassidy Moore, public relations junior, said the career fair was a great place to look for internships.

“I actually got my first internship with Texas Monthly by coming to the fair last semester,” Moore said. “It’s been a great experience, and I’ve had to learn a lot in regards to the digital side of my job.”

To increase awareness and participation at events, Texas State career services developed the TX State Career Fair Plus app which informs students about upcoming events. In addition, the app offers information about events including a listing of the companies in attendance, interactive floor plans and announcements with updates and tips. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Heimbach encourages students to download the app for information on upcoming career fairs. The next fair will be held Feb. 22 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom and is open to all majors.