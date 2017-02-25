Business Feb. 25-27

The Spot will host Beauty and the Beast brunch

In celebration of the new Beauty and the Beast movie, the Spot Cinema Eater and Social Haus is organizing a brunch March 18.

The screening will begin at 11 a.m., and pre-show attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy music, hors ‘doeuvres and giveaways.

Connect with business professionals

G.R.O.W. San Marcos is having a meet and greet at Railyard Bar and Grill March 16 at 6 p.m.

This event will give attendees an opportunity to network with business owners and professionals. There will be food, drinks and live music.

Texas State’s new master of science in respiratory care

The Texas State Board of Regents approved to offer a Master of Science in Respiratory Care degree program via distance education at its February quarterly meeting.

The program will consist of 24 hours of core respiratory care curriculum, with a 12-hour concentration in either leadership or polysomnography. The program will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2017.

The Crystal River Inn for sale

The historical bed-and-breakfast is on the market for $3 million, which includes four buildings and approximately 37,927 square feet, according to Community Impact.

The Dillons claim this is not news because the property has been for sale for three years now, but the listing agent was recently changed to a San Marcos-based company.