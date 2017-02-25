Bobcats edge Trojans in back and forth thriller

The Texas State women’s basketball team squared off against Troy at Strahan Coliseum Saturday, pulling off a 74-72 victory in a game that saw 11 lead ties and 11 lead changes.

The Trojans got the jump early, opening to a first quarter 7-2 lead.

After a shaky start the Bobcats began to fight back, closing the quarter down by just three.

The second quarter told a different story as the Bobcats began to finally flow on offense and play lockdown defense. Texas State outscored the Trojans 24-11 in the second quarter, going into halftime with a double digit 10-point lead.

Junior guard Taeler Deer, led the Bobcats in the first half, going 5-8 with 13 points, a block and a steal.

Sophomore Toshua Leavitt, who led the Bobcats in their last victory, struggled in the first quarter but closed the half out with seven points and three steals.

The Bobcats struggled early in the second half, shooting 1-4, with two turnovers and three fouls. This allowed Troy to begin the half on a 12-2 run, effectively erasing the lead Texas State built in the first half.

Texas State managed to settle in and ended the quarter up 55-53 thanks in part to eight points from Junior guard Kaitlin Walla who hit two big three pointers in the third.

The Bobcats began the final quarter of play by forcing a turnover and making a two pointer, holding onto a lead until the midpoint of the quarter when Troy went up 65-63.

Trailing by three points, it took some solid defense and some on-point free throw shooting for the Bobcats to regain the lead, and once they did there was no looking back.

The Bobcats edged out the victory over the Trojans thanks to 20 points, five assists, a block and two steals from Deer, 18 points from Walla and 12 points from Leavitt.

The team also forced 13 turnovers, which were converted into 24 points, and dominated the Trojans inside, outscoring them in the paint 30 to 12.

Leading the team in steals was senior forward Erin Peoples. Leavitt and Junior guard Ericka May each contributed three steals as well.

Texas State’s women are riding a two-game win streak and are now 16-11 on the season, and sitting in 3rd place in the SBC with an in-conference record of 11-5.

The Bobcats’ next game is on March 3 at 5 p.m. against The University of Louisiana.