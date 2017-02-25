Baseball ties the series in second game

After suffering a 10-7 loss last night, the Texas State baseball team responded with a 12-11 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday afternoon at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

In the second game of the Bobcats first road trip Texas State got off to an early 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Sophomore Jacob Almendarez recorded one RBI and junior Derek Scheible recorded two RBI’s. All four runs were scored with two outs.

The Cowboys responded with one run in the bottom of the second.

After a scoreless top of the third for the Bobcats, Oklahoma State posted another one run inning to cut the score to 4-2. The Bobcats then put together a three-run top of the fourth with RBI’s from Almendarez and sophomore Jonathan Ortega. Junior Dylan Paul also scored after a wild pitch from Cowboy pitcher Jensen Elliot. Oklahoma State answered with a five-run bottom of the fifth thanks in large part to a two-run homerun from junior Garrett Benge.

In the top of the sixth Scheible hit his second homerun of the season, this time a two-run homer to left field. However, Oklahoma State answered yet again with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Texas State scored one run in the top of the seventh and held the Cowboys scoreless to take a 10-9 lead into the eighth.

After a scoreless top of the eighth for the Bobcats, Oklahoma State freshman Cameron Dobbs hit a single to right field to bring in the tying run. Then Scheible (4-5) singled to right field for his fourth hit and fourth RBI of the day to give Texas State a one point advantage. This was followed by a Dylan Paul RBI to extend the lead to two going into the final frame. Oklahoma State managed to earn one run, but after four hours and ten minutes the Bobcats held on to win by a score of 12-11.

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams are back in action tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. in Stillwater.