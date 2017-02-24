What’s trending this rodeo season

With winter coming to an end, spring is on its way with rodeo season in tow.

Rodeo fashion has evolved throughout the years from big belts and bling to bell-bottom jeans.

Here are a few tips to stay on track with this season’s trends.

Kicking it off right

Cowboy boots will always have their place in the rodeo scene, but booties are taking the spotlight this year.

Kasandra Arteaga, fashion merchandising junior, said she is seeing more people with booties rather than Cowboy boots.

“Booties are much more versatile, not that cowboy boots aren’t, but more people already own booties which makes it easier to style with anything,” Arteaga said.

Arteaga said cowboy boots can be very expensive, so pairing booties with an outfit is cheaper.

Jewelry

Turquoise jewelry, a Native American accessory, has been the go-to for many years, but there has been a style change in the recent rodeo seasons.

Kendra Scott, an Austin native jeweler, has been trending for the rodeo the past couple of seasons.

“Kendra Scott jewelry is seen everywhere right now,” Arteaga said. “For example, I have seen a lot of girls wear the long necklaces with big pendants from that brand.”

Arteaga said Turquoise jewelry is still commonly used, but more people are opting for different colors and simpler looks.

Norma Diaz, bilingual education senior, said Kendra Scott is definitely one of the top jeweler preferences among students.

“I have seen a lot of girls not only styling the Kendra Scott necklaces, but also the drop earrings,” Diaz said.

Keep it casual

Recent rodeo trends are moving away from big bling and focusing on smaller, delicate details to create a casual look.

“Rodeo looks have become more laid-back and casual,” Arteaga said. “I have seen girls wear mostly simple dresses with boots.”

Ana Deloza, dance junior, said less can be more.

“I think that western fashion has transitioned into a lot simpler detailing,” Deloza said.

The detailing in this area of fashion uses a lot of white lace, fringe and Native American inspired designs.

Leave the big belts at home

Double buckle belts have become a staple accessory for many fashion lovers in and outside the rodeo scene.

“I’ve seen a lot of skinny double buckle belts,” Arteaga said. “People aren’t using the big thick ones as much anymore.”

Buckle designs are also experiencing a change.

“The design on the buckles are no longer stacked with bling on top of bling,” Diaz said. “The popular design on buckles right now is engraved detailing.”

Jeans

Flared jeans have been a primary staple piece of clothing to complete the full cowboy or cowgirl look.

When skinny jeans hit the style scene, they almost overtook the rodeo style. However, flared jeans are making a comeback this year.

“I have been seeing several people style the flared jeans,” Arteaga said. “They are actually coming back, but either way skinny jeans will always be there.”