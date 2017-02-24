The Scene Feb. 24

Fuel and Refuel lecture at the Rec Center

Campus Recreation is offering students the opportunity to learn about what to eat during their pre and post workouts, in addition to how to fuel and refuel.

Students can learn how to care for their health and fitness for free 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Student Recreation Center Wet Classroom.

Off-campus reading by Elisa Albert

The Department of English will host fiction writer Elisa Albert, who will read from her works.

Those interested are welcome to listen and ask questions at the reading. The event will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 24 at The Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle. There is no entry fee and faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students are welcome to attend.

“Man Down” screening at George’s

The LBJ Student Center will screen the film “Man Down.” U.S. Marine Gabriel Drummer, played by Shia LaBeouf, returns from Afghanistan and finds the place he once called home is no better than the battlefields he fought on overseas.

The film screening is free and will take place from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 24 in the LBJ Student Center at George’s.

Adventure Club performs at The Marc

AfterDark Entertainment will present the Canadian duo Adventure Time. The music group brings a unique blend between sweet melodies, rambunctious melodies and high-energy dubstep.

Students and locals are invited to take an adventure on Feb. 24 at The Marc. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Salsa at Stonewall Warehouse

The Latin Music Studies area at Texas State University is hosting “Salsa on the Square.” Performers include Texas State’s salsa ensembles Salsa del Rio and Orquestra del Rio.

Students and community members over the age of 18 can watch the performances starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Stonewall Warehouse.