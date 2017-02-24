Sports Feb. 24

Men’s basketball to play Troy

With only two more home games, the men’s basketball team will compete against Troy 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats currently have an overall record of 15-11 and a conference record of 8-6. After the game against Troy, Texas State will only have three more regular season games left before the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Bobcats set for final regular season home stand

The women’s basketball team will start its final regular season home stand. The Bobcats have an overall season record of 14-11 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 9-5. Texas State will play South Alabama at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and Troy at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

Baseball takes loss against Baylor

The baseball team was unable to catch a break against the Baylor Bears. The Bobcats were shutout 4-0 at the Feb. 22 game. The team had just competed in a four-game series against Purdue, winning the last two competitions. Texas State sits in second place in SBC West Division, behind Arkansas State.

Track and field standout athlete

Tramesha Hardy, redshirt sophomore, came back with not only the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Champion title, but with a gold medal in the 60 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter individual events. Hardy was also a part of the 4×400 meter relay, where her team came home with the gold medal as well.

Men’s golf continue season

Men’s golf finished its first invitational of the season in eighth place, and will continue the season on Feb. 27-28 in Louisiana. The Bobcats will travel to The University of Louisiana Lafayette to compete in the Louisiana Classics.