President Trauth’s spring agenda survey

By Alison Quisenberry

With a goal to cultivate a safe academic space and preserve diversity, President Denise Trauth has developed a spring action survey to stay on top of concerns and issues surrounding the university.

The year of 2016 was encumbered with controversy due to incidents surrounding the presidential elections and controversial fliers.

Trauth sent out a routine email Jan. 17 to all members of the campus community. She encouraged all members of the community to attend a few spring semester events. She also provided information on the “forward-looking agenda” she began working on in the fall semester of 2016.

In her email, Trauth states that through multiple resources, she wanted to achieve “fostering and cherishing the academically vital, safe and sacred space that we have at Texas State.”

In order to ensure every voice is heard, the survey offers suggestions from all members of the university to partake in. Engagers can submit suggestions to Trauth on how to create or maintain a diverse and safe environment on campus. When using an open-link survey model, anyone who accesses the survey through the public Texas State website can submit suggestions.

In a statement, Dr. Vicki Brittain, special assistant to President Trauth and political science professor, said many of the suggested events in the original e-mail have already occurred and made the intended impact, which offers hope for success of the forward-looking agenda and open-link survey.

According to Brittain, Student Government handed out Bobcats United wristbands and We Are Bobcat messages on the quad which increased value and respect in community members. The Martin Luther King Celebration events and Interrogating Violence Conversation series were successful in encouraging diversity and inclusion. They have also provided public forums for civil dialogue on the subject. Lastly, the creation of the #TXSTUnited hashtag shows Bobcats are united through shared values and actions.

Andrew Homann, student body president of Texas State, said that he thinks the Bobcats United wristbands were successful, but that it’s still a growing initiative. He says the plans for these wristbands were to start dialogue between the students over the Bobcats United program.

Homann said that he believes President Trauth is very receptive of the student body, and he is eager to see what adjustments are made in light of the survey.

The survey tool is being used to gather information on the spring agenda is similar to the one used to gather student input and opinion on Campus Carry legislation. Dr. Brittain said the survey model was useful in voicing concerns about Campus Carry and is still available for input.

Bryson Williams, studio art senior, said he believes that President Trauth does her job and she does it well, and that she will take the survey into account. Williams also said that he believes that many of the student’s wishes are out of reach because of unseen variables and that this needs to be understood by the community.

In her email, President Trauth wrote she wants to act as the community’s “impartial guardian” by listening to the voices of the community through the spring agenda survey.