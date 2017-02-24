Headlines Feb. 24

Residents vote to keep Cape Dam

The San Marcos Daily Record polled the San Marcos community asking, “Do you believe Cape’s Dam should be removed?” The majority of respondents voted against the removal of the dam. Jane Hughson, city council member, initially voted to remove the dam, but the social media campaigns spurred on by the poll are causing her to consider the opposite outcome.

King and queen to be honored at local parade

The annual Mistick Krewe of Okeanos parade on Feb. 25 plans to honor a king and queen. Ted and Frances Breihan, local residents will receive this honor for their dedication and service to their community. The Breihan’s have owned and operated the Breihan Electric Company for over 65 years. The company is responsible for having installed much of the electric wiring in San Marcos and Central Texas. Additionally, the couple has dedicated their lives in San Marcos as avid community volunteers.

First Bobcat day of the semester to be held Saturday

The semester’s first Bobcat Day will be Saturday, Feb. 25. Bobcat Day will allow prospective students and their families to visit the Texas State campus, and learn about academics, financial aid and student housing. Bobcat Day is in addition to other information services provided to future students, like guided campus tours and the Academic Majors & Student Services Fair.

President Trump lifts guidance on transgender bathrooms

President Trump and his administration ended federal protection for transgender students. The protection previously allowed these students to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender. States and school districts will now be responsible for interpreting federal anti-discrimination laws. They will have to determine whether students have access to restrooms designated to their gender identity or their biological sex.