Business Feb. 24

Band to perform at Root Cellar Bakery

On Friday, Feb 24. at 8 p.m. The Canvas People are set to perform. The Canvas People are an acoustic indie rock band and have performed at the location before. From 6-8 p.m., before the set begins, Root Cellar Bakery will be offering a half-off happy hour on all alcoholic beverages.

City takes measures to control crowding in local parks

The San Marcos City Council is working to eliminate overcrowding in parks by issuing five new rules along the San Marcos River. The rules will affect parking, picnicking and user fees. According to the council, 90 percent of park visitors on the weekend are from out of town and add a large amount of garbage in the parks. The new rules are to regulate what and who are in the parks.