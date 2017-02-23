The Scene Feb. 23

Central Perk Party at George’s

Student Association for Campus Activities will be showing episodes of ‘90s sitcom, “Friends” at George’s in the LBJ Student Center 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23.

The event will also include arts and crafts, refreshments and activities.

Learn how to make exams less stressful

The Counseling Center will be hosting an info session to give students studying tips at the LBJ Student Center in room 4-1.6 12-1 p.m. Feb. 23.

The session will show students how to avoid cramming for exams and is a part of the Counseling Center’s ‘How to Deal’ series. Students can register for the event here.

Listen to stories from Latinos and Latinas of World War II generation

Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Voces director, will be sharing stories from the book “A Legacy Greater Than Words: Stories of U.S. Latinos and Latinas of the WWII Generation” at Centro Cultural Hispano from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The book shares interviews with veterans from the generations of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

Learn how to compose your garden

The San Marcos Public Library will be hosting a class to help teach the community biodynamic methods of composting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.

Rebecca Pugh, master composter, will share her composting methods with attendees. Biodynamic composting methods were founded by philosopher Rudolf Steiner.

Paul Wall at the Marc

Rap music lovers are in for a treat as The Marc will be hosting Houstonian rapper Paul Wall at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Paul Wall came into the music scene in 2005 after being musically influenced by DJ Screw and DJ Woozy, according to MTV.

Tickets will cost $5-$10 and can be purchased here.