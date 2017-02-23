The Pulse Feb. 23

Blue Dahlia Bistro coming to San Marcos

Blue Dahlia Bistro will open its doors in San Marcos in late February or early March, according to Community Impact.

The bistro will be located at 107 Hopkins St., and will serve salads, sandwiches and breakfast options.

The restaurant, which will include patio seating, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Texas State firm wins award for innovation

Paratus Diagnostics, based in Texas State’s STAR Park, won the 2017 Dick Burdick Award for Innovation.

The award recognizes those in the region that are developing innovative technologies, according to Community Impact. Paratus Diagnostics has technology in the works to help diagnose respiratory infections, urinary tract infections and STDs.

Snapchat Spectacles now available online

Snapchat Spectacles are now available for purchase online at Spectacles.com. The glasses have a wireless video camera that can record Snapchats through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The Spectacles are $130 in black, coral or teal. Delivery will take 2-4 weeks after purchase, according to Tech Times.

San Marcos schools have biodegradable serving trays

San Marcos CISD’s Child Nutrition Department began using biodegradable serving trays for lunch in the cafeterias, according to Corridor News.

The district partnered with Texas Disposal Systems in Austin to further its compost initiative. The schools also have a Green School Solutions program to better protect the environment.