Sports Feb. 23

Men’s golf start spring season

The men’s golf team opened its spring schedule in the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate tournament Feb. 20-21. After shooting 16-over-par in all three rounds, Texas State finished the tournament in a tie for eighth place with Southern Mississippi.

Women’s track team crowned champions

The women’s track and field team competed in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 20-21. The women’s team earned its redemption from last season, and took home the championship title with 166 points—the highest score ever from a women’s team at a conference championship. The men’s team fell shy of back-to-back championships and placed second behind UT-Arlington.

Women’s basketball to host South Alabama

The women’s basketball team will host South Alabama Feb. 23 at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats have a 14-11 overall record and stand at 9-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. Texas State is currently in fifth place of the conference, and will host the No. 10 team at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball continues weekend play at home

The men’s basketball team will host Troy Feb. 25. The Bobcats are currently 15-11 overall, and 8-6 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Trojans are the No. 7 team in the conference, right behind the Bobcats. The match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Strahan Coliseum.

Softball heads south for tournament

The softball team will compete in the UTSA Softball Classic in San Antonio. The teams included in the tournament are New Mexico, Incarnate Word, UTSA and Texas State. The Bobcats will have their first game against New Mexico at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Roadrunner Field.