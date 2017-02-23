Organizing your life with the new BobcatMail

Students can become more organized this spring as they discover the various tools the new BobcatMail has to offer.

The introduction of Office 365 equips students with 18 different apps to simplify their personal and academic lives.

Use Planner to coordinate group projects

Students can use Planner to split tasks between group members. Open Planner from the drop-down app list and click the “New Plan” option on the left hand side of the screen.

To create a to-do list, simply click on the blue plus sign. Students can type in the task, set a due date and assign the task to a group member.

All team members are able to view and edit task lists. When a specific task is assigned to a member, it will be added to his or her “My Tasks” tab, where the member can provide updates of their progress and check off the task once completed.

Visual learners can benefit from Planner’s “Charts” option, which uses graphs to track the group’s progress. The team is also able to share notes through the “Notebook” tab, which links to Microsoft OneNote.

Use Word, Excel and PowerPoint online

Another feature in the new BobcatMail is the ability to use Word, Excel and PowerPoint online.

Since the new email system is based on Cloud, students are able to begin their work on one device and finish on another.

Caronina Reyes, exercise and sports science freshman, said the new Excel feature has been very helpful.

“Due to my major, we have to create a lot of graphs and scientific data,” Reyes said, “Since the new mail has Excel in it, it’s easy for me to save my work and just print it out in the library.”

Laura Arsto, biology sophomore, said she looks forward to sharing access with other students in Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

“I’ll probably mess around with the (features similar to Google Docs) for my lab reports for physics,” Arsto said. “Because we all have to write a lab report together, I think all of us having access to it will make it easier.”

Scheduling with Calendar

The Calendar in Office 365 is similar to other online calendars. Students are able to share their calendars by sending an invitation through the Calendar app.

Students have the option to create multiple calendars or create a new calendar dedicated to their organization or team project.

The “Add Calendar” feature at the top of the screen allows users to search different calendars through Bing to add events to their calendar. For example, game schedules for the NBA, NFL and MLB can be integrated. Users can also add calendars from file or the internet.

Use OneNote as an online journal to take notes in class



OneNote allows users to toggle different notebooks for each of their classes and create subpages for different chapters.

OneNote users can copy a fact found online and it will appear with the direct link when pasted onto OneNote.

Some features like doodling are only available through the desktop version, which can be downloaded for free through the Apple or Microsoft store.

Tell better stories with

Sway is a storytelling tool that is useful for presentations. Users can set a theme for a more coherent presentation and view it through different devices.

The “Storyline” format makes it simple to organize information. Users start with a “card”—the equivalent of PowerPoint’s “slide.” Users are able to add pictures, text, links, videos and even audio to each card in order to group information.

Users can upload their own content and have the option to pull content from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Flickr, OneDrive and Bing.

Sync your new BobcatMail on your mobile device

Although many additions have been made, one old feature has not transferred smoothly.

Chris Hoerster, public administration Masters student, said he missed an email notifying him of a cancelled class when Outlook did not forward the email to his personal inbox.

“I drove from south Austin to Round Rock because I missed an email,” Hoerster said. “I’ve been forwarding my email since 2010 because I have jobs and everything, so I forward everything to one email for management.”

Instructions on how to set-up email for Android and iPhone devices are available online. Videos will be added to www.txstate.edu/office365 to help students and staff members learn how to manage the different apps.