Headlines Feb. 23

Texas State granted research grant

A $930,000 multi-year research project has been granted to a team of scientists at Texas State. The team is headed by scientists Thom Hardy and Michael Forstner.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts gave the award so the team can conduct research and monitor the efforts needed to preserve the dunes sagebrush lizard.

Texas State alumna wins teaching award

California teacher Amber Simpson was recently presented with the Milken Educator Award and $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation.

Simpson facilitates and works with teachers of students from kindergarten to fourth grade. She has received the state’s highest accountability rating and graduated from Texas State University in 1999.

More than 1800 votes go untallied in Hays elections

In last November’s general election, 1,816 votes were unaccounted for, according to a statement issued by Hays County elections administrator Jennifer Anderson.

According to Anderson, a central data storage device called a mobile ballot box was removed early and not tabulated as part of the results. Anderson attributes this to human error, and no election results were changed as a result.