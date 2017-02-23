Business Feb. 23

Texas judge blocks ousting of Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks of Austin indefinitely blocked Texas health officials from ousting Planned Parenthood’s status as a Medicaid-funded healthcare provider.

The judge ruled Texas officials had failed to prove that Planned Parenthood had broken any federal, state, local or Medicaid laws. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will appeal the ruling.

Texas State Housing opens employment opportunities

Applications for Summer 2017 Conference Assistant positions have opened. Students can apply through Jobs4Cats until Feb. 24 to help with numerous programs including New Student Orientation, UCA Cheer, Sports Camp, Band Camp and more.

Students who apply and are accepted will receive benefits including on-campus housing, a dining plan and a monthly stipend.

Local pub set to reopen

Ivar’s River Pub, located above Rio Vista Park and closed since 2013, took another step toward reopening when management issued a liquor license Feb. 14 from the city of San Marcos, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

The pub was closed down due to renovations after flooding in 2013. Owners hope to reopen the pub by the summer, with the new name of Ivar’s.

Summit explores university impact

The Greater San Marcos Partnership and Texas State recently hosted the Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit Feb. 21 to celebrate the innovation of the university and surrounding areas.

The event opened with speeches from President Denise Trauth and Mayor John Thomaides. The speakers provided updates on events at Texas State, such as the growth of research funding and the expansion of Ingram Hall.

Middleton Brewery to host Beer Run

Middleton Brewery will host its Third Coast 5K Beer Run at 8 a.m. March 4. Participants can run to benefit the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

Participants will start the run at Middleton Brewing Company, continue along Oakwood Loop and finish back at the brewery. Prizes for participation include beer samples, a glass and and a T-shirt. First place runners in select categories will receive a secret award.