Bobcats five game win streak over Baylor snapped

The Texas State baseball team lost to the Baylor Bears out of the Big 12 Conference by a score of 4-0 Wednesday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State came into the game boasting a five-game win streak over the Bears, however the much-improved Bears came into tonight’s matchup with a perfect 4-0 record on the season.

Baylor was first on the board in the top of the second after both teams produced two hits, but remained scoreless at the end of the first inning.

By the bottom of the third inning the Bobcats found themselves three pitchers deep and down 3-0 while allowing the Bears eight hits.

During the bottom of the third the Bobcats were provided their first scoring opportunity, but the ball was incorrectly called foul. A ground rule double was awarded, but the Bobcats ended the inning with two men in scoring position and no runs.

“I knew it was fair, I saw where the ball hit,” Head baseball coach Ty Harrington said. “It just happened so fast for him I think he got turned around, but I appreciate the umpires getting the call right. Obviously, I wish they would have gotten it right the first time because we would have scored, but they got together and got the call right.”

After not registering a hit for nearly two innings, the Bobcats produced two hits in the bottom of the fifth, however were once again unable to earn any runs.

After a scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth innings from both squads, freshman catcher Shea Langeliers hit a homerun for the Bears on the first pitch of the seventh inning extending the Baylor lead to four.

Texas State continued to produce hits all the way through the bottom of the ninth, but failed to earn any runs.

Both teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Despite the fact the Bobcats were struck out 11 times, left 10 runners on base and lost the game – there was a silver lining– the crowd.

With a total attendance of 2,002, Wednesday night marked only the 14th time in history that a crowd size of over 2,000 has attended a Bobcat baseball game.

“I thought opening night was great, I thought tonight was great, I appreciate the crowds coming out,” Harrington said. “I like it, our kids like it, and they normally play up to it. It’s a good ballpark to come watch a baseball game in man.”

The Bobcats are back in action this weekend as they travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at 3 p.m.