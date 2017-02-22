Track and Field: Women take the win, men place second

The Texas State men and women’s track and field teams showed a compelling performance in the two-day Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championship Monday and Tuesday.

The championships took place in Birmingham, Alabama, and the women’s team were named the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Champions, while the men’s team took a close second place to The University of Texas at Arlington.

There were 12 women’s teams that ranked and eight men’s teams.

The women’s team had a total of 166 points, while the second place team, Appalachian State only had 98.

The men’s team had a total of 119 points, and UT Arlington had a total of 133.50 points.

Redshirt-sophomore Tramesha Hardy placed first place in women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.46. Hardy also placed first in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.69 and in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.84.

In the 60 meter hurdles, senior Antonisha Stewart, sophomore Kaylee Krenek and sophomore Kylah Smith all took first, second and third place, with times of 8.32, 8.46 and 8.64.

For the men’s team, another first, second and third place sweep was taken in the 400-meter dash. Sophomore Lincoln Warren and junior Demarcus Porter both had a time of 47.81, while junior Kelson Pierre finished with a time of 47.95.

Texas State also took first place in the men’s shot put. Sophomore T’Mond Johnson scored ten points with a total of 18.23 meters.

Throughout the tournament, a total of 17 events were scored from the women’s team and the men’s team.

The Bobcats have a total of ten regular season tournaments left before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, which are on May 12-14.

After the outdoor conference championships, Texas State is looking forward to competing in the NCAA Outdoor Championships which will be in Eugene, Oregon this year.