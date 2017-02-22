The Scene Feb. 22

Veterans documentary screening on campus

The University Performing Arts Committee is screening Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1. The 40-minute HBO documentary spotlights the traumas endured by America’s veterans as seen through the work of the suicide hotline’s trained responders. Since 2001, more veterans have died by their own hand than in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The screening is free and open to students, faculty, staff and members of Friends of Fine Arts & Communication from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Alkek Library Teaching Theater.

Discussion about being gay in San Marcos

The San Marcos Public Library invites the community of San Marcos to a panel discussion about issues surrounding the LGBTQIA community.

Anyone is welcome to attend at no cost from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22..

Charlie & The Regrets playing at Superfly’s

Charlie & The Regrets, alternative-country and Americana band, will play live at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium. Cuts from the band’s 2015 EP are regularly played on KPFT 90.1 FM. The band gets regular mentions in Free Press Houston.