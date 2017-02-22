The Pulse Feb. 22

Hays County storm damage

The Hays County Emergency Management Office is seeking information about the Feb. 19 storm, according to Corridor News.

Emergency Management Coordinator Kharley Smith said homeowners and business owners report a lot of property damages. The recent storm consisted of high winds, lighting, hail and rain.

Raptor Vaporz store moves

Local vape shop Raptor Vaporz relocated from 2626 Hunter Road to downtown San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

Owners Paul and Lisa Ray said the business sells e-liquid, a liquid that can be infused with nicotine to be used in vaping pens.

The store moved in mid-January. The new location is 101-B W. San Antonio St., San Marcos.

Texas flag emoji may be coming soon

A Texas flag emoji might be coming soon, according to Statesman.

According to a blog post from Emojipedia, a Texas flag emoji is on the list of upcoming features. There has not been a set release date for the update, but it should be available in the first half of 2017.