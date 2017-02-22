Texas representative speaks at Student Government

Texas Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, spoke at the Student Government meeting Feb. 20 to discuss plans for his fourth term.

Isaac has served Hays County for the last six years. He has over 200,000 constituents in District 45.

He discussed plans to increase funding for student tuition at Texas State. The university ranks 5th in graduation rates, but 34th in funding.

“I believe Texas State should be rewarded for its success with more funding,” Isaac said. “I plan to work hard and represent Texas State in the process.”

Last session, Isaac successfully passed bonds for the new engineering building that will be added to campus, as well as protecting ground water throughout the county.

This session, Isaac would like to get a bill passed that would decriminalize the use of THC and CVE oil for veteran and people with epilepsy.

“Research has shown that these uses of THC help calm veterans with PTSD and help counteract epileptic seizures in children and adults,” Isaac said.

Student Government also voted on “A Resolution to Allow campus wide Concealed Carry” which passed in a 27-5 vote, as well as “A Resolution to incorporate a bobcat guardian user training and information session as part of bobcat preview and new student orientation” which passed unanimously.

A proposition for “An affirmation of student government’s dedication to protecting the First Amendment” and “A resolution to call for a $50 littering fine to be imposed on those who are second littering offenders and signage to promote this cause which states ‘Keep Texas Beautiful – No Littering! You may face a $50 fine’” was read aloud and will be voted on at the next meeting Feb. 27.