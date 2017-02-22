Sports Feb. 22

Women’s basketball to compete against South Alabama

The women’s basketball team will compete against South Alabama at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats have not played at home since facing Little Rock Feb. 11. The team currently has an overall record of 14-11 with a conference record of 9-5.

Softball finish out weekend tournament

The softball team finished the 2017 Demarini Desert Classic in Las Vegas with a 2-1 record. The Bobcats lost the first game of the tournament against the nationally ranked Brigham Young Cougars, but bounced back with a win against Hawai’i. The team’s next three games were cancelled due to weather. The weekend concluded with a shutout victory over Colorado State.

Men’s basketball takes loss in Georgia

The men’s basketball team lost 67-51 against Georgia State Feb. 20. The Bobcat are now 15-11 overall, and 8-6 in the Sun Belt Conference. Next up, the team will play at home at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 against Troy.

Baseball hosts Baylor

The baseball team will host Baylor at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. The Bobcats tied the season opener series against Purdue Feb. 17-19. The team lost the first two games of the series, but came back winning the last two games.

Women’s tennis continues season play

The women’s tennis team will continue its spring season at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 against Incarnate Word. The Bobcats will host another game at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 against UTSA.