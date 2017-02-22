Men’s golf team ties for eighth in the season opener

The Texas State men’s golf team competed in its first event of the spring season.

The Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate took place over two days and saw the Bobcats finish with a three-round score of 880, tying for eighth with Southern Mississippi. Louisville finished in first with a total score of 856.

On day one of the event Texas State finished with a score of 583, leaving them at ninth place after two rounds. The team put up a third-round score of 297 on day two.

Sophomore Chase Ambrose led the team with a score of 216, finishing tied for 19th.

Ambrose shot two under par on day one, but struggled in the final round, shooting two over par and ending the event at even par.

The third round saw freshman Logan Lockwood sink three birdies as well as three bogeys, finishing the final day at even par. Lockwood tied for 39th overall with a total score of 222 over three rounds.

Senior David Faraudo Godinez tied for 42nd at the event with a total score of 223.

Godinez had day one filled with bogeys, a few life-saving birdies and an eagle on a par five in the second round. Day two provided more of the same, this time with two double bogeys on the 11th and 13th tees.

Junior Xander Basson finished in 56th place tied with fellow Bobcat, senior Anthony McGeorge. Both Basson and McGeorge finished with a score of 228.

Basson had a rough outing in the first and third rounds of the event. He suffered four bogeys, two double bogeys and one triple bogey in round one.

McGeorge also struggled through the event, putting up a few bogeys as well as one triple bogey in the second round; a hole that proved too deep to climb out of.

Texas State sees action again at the Louisiana Classics on Feb. 27-28. The event will be hosted by The University of Louisiana, at the Oakbourne Country Club.