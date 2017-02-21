The Texas State Avengers save the day at Sewell

On a day that will never be forgotten, four of San Marcos’ mightiest heroes—Frisbee Dan, the Bubble Believer, RipStik Guy and Big Neechi—came together Feb. 19 at Sewell Park to form the Texas State “Avengers.”

Frisbee Dan gave the other icons tips on how to throw disks, the Bubble Believer shared his bubble-blowing skills, RipStik Guy taught the “Avengers” how to ride his board and Big Neechi gave the group workout and social media advice.

San Martians couldn’t believe their eyes. Those swimming or picnicking at the park were surprised to see all four Texas State icons together.

Photos of the group spread like wildfire on social media throughout Texas. One photo of the Texas State “Avengers” gained nearly 2,000 retweets and over 3,000 likes on Twitter.

Any time students visit Sewell Park, Frisbee Dan is there throwing disks with anyone who is interested. Since 1990, Dan Barry has entertained students and locals alike with his impressive Frisbee skills and short-shorts.

“I get a lot of respect from people who want to throw the Frisbee,” Barry said. “I play Frisbee because it’s one of the best physical exercises you can do to stretch and get in shape.”

Barry said he tries to throw the Frisbee around 3 p.m. on weekdays and leaves around 6 p.m. Inspiring students and locals to be more productive is Barry’s goal, whether it is in physical activities or academics.

“I like to be a role model because you only get good at what you do by practicing and focusing,” Barry said. “When students see me, they know I spend a tremendous amount of time involved in what I do and how I do it.”

Monday mornings tend to be rough for college students, but this isn’t the case at Texas State thanks to the Bubble Believer.

Joseph Losoya, public relations senior, began blowing bubbles and shouting words of encouragement on the Quad in fall 2015. Since then, he has started a Bubble Believer club that spreads positive vibes throughout campus.

One of the most rewarding aspects of cheering up Bobcats is the way they have responded to his movement, Losoya said. During finals week, a few students told him he saved their lives.

“I want to make everyone feel more connected to Texas State and make it a more positive environment,” Losoya said. “I want to make the university more unique, where it feels like more than just a college.”

Being a local celebrity and gaining so much attention from students has been an eye-opener for Losoya because he didn’t initially believe bubbles could do so much.

“I take a big responsibility to make sure I represent Texas State right,” Losoya said.

One of the Bubble Believer’s favorite experiences at Texas State was blowing bubbles at the football game against the University of Houston. The Bobcats were losing, and he noticed the student section wasn’t enthusiastic.

As soon as he started blowing bubbles, the crowd went wild.

“I was happy to be that spark, and I couldn’t believe how crazy the stands got,” Losoya said. “I actually got the stands of a college game pretty wild. To create that excitement and be a part of their college experience was really amazing.”

Walking up and down the Alkek Library stairs and throughout the hills on campus can be tough—unless you’re the RipStik Guy.

Otherwise known as Connor Tremallo, biochemistry senior, the RipStik Guy can be seen zooming through campus on his board. He brings his board in order to quickly get from class to class.

“If someone had told me over 30,000 people in a single town would know who I am, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Tremallo said.

Being a small town celebrity is weird for Tremallo, but he said it has been rewarding to meet so many people who know him as the RipStik Guy. He hopes to show students that you can be kind to others whether you know them or not.

Getting asked to take pictures with random students is one of the most surprising things that has happened to him so far, Tremallo said.

“I get looks from people and I can see them whispering about me,” Tremallo said. “So many times, I’ve seen somebody pull a phone out and point it in my direction. It’s kind of surreal and not what I expected.”

Being accepted and known as the RipStik Guy has allowed Tremallo to be himself on campus.

“It’s really instilled a confidence in me,” Tremallo said. “With everyone’s support, it’s shown me that I can be unique.”

Tremallo said he hopes the boost of confidence he gets from being the RipStik Guy can transfer over to the students who see him throughout campus.

Many Texas State students hope to get noticed on social media from Big Neechi—who has over 450,000 Twitter followers. He is a Texas State student who promotes events and his fitness routines.

“It’s a blessing,” Big Neechi said. “There’s a lot of prestigious people at Texas State and a majority of them know who I am.”

Big Neechi said he wants to spread positivity to students through his fitness routines.

“I hope to motivate and influence people to better their health,” Big Neechi said. “People contact me telling me I made them want to workout, and I feel like that is going to help them focus on and live by improving themselves.”

Eventually with an even bigger platform, Big Neechi wants to honor Texas State University and let people know about how welcoming and friendly the people are.