The Scene Feb. 21

Learn how to meal prep

The Department of Campus Recreation center will be hosting a ‘Fit Talk’ lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the student recreation wet classroom.

The lecture will provide students with tips on how to prepare healthy food for pre and post workout meals.

Wittliff Collections to present Native American photography exhibit

The Wittliff Collections will be showcasing Edward S. Curtis’ ‘Treasures from The North American Indian – Exhibition’ from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Feb 21 on the seventh floor of Alkek Library.

Speculation surrounds Curtis’ photography for manipulating his photographs by reusing the same accessories from various tribes.

The Cisneros Papers to be displayed at Wittliff Collections

Sandra Cisneros, internationally acclaimed author, will have her work showcased at the Wittliff Collections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the seventh floor of Alkek Library.

The Cisneros Papers will consist of over 250 file boxes of documentation of Cisneros’ life and work. She is best known for her novel “The House on Mango Street”, which has sold over six million copies.

Workshop reveals what employers really want

The PACE center will be hosting a workshop on how to best develop communication skills for a professional setting. The workshop will also allow attendees to explore their professional strengths and weaknesses.

The workshop will be held 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the LBJ Student Center 3-14.1.

Students can sign up for the workshop here.

Swim lessons

The Department of Campus Recreation will be hosting a swim lesson from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the student recreation center natatorium.

Classes will cost $35 and will teach beginner and intermediate levels. The class will help attendee’s endurance and fitness, while teaching various swim strokes and water safety topics.