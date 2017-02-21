The Pulse Feb. 21

Texas State to host Family Day in March

Texas State will host Family Day on March 25. Parents and students are invited to participate in a breakfast, mock classes, giveaways and more.

Dr. Bill Crawford, writer and psychologist, will lead a keynote presentation with tips for dealing with stress.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 512-245-4326.

Tantra Coffeehouse has full schedule of March events

Tantra Coffeehouse will host Western Swing Night every Wednesday starting March 1 and Game Night every Thursday with drink specials and board games.

Phat Tuesdays will include the Dan Holmes Group every first Tuesday starting March 7 for piano funk-rock. Super Smash Brothers tournaments will be held every fourth Saturday. Check the website for time details.

Best Friends for Life program returns to San Marcos

The Best Friends for Life program is open for registration, according to Corridor News. Children ages 3-13 are welcome to attend from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays at the San Marcos Activity Center.

The six-week program will end April 10, and will include various activities for participants to enjoy. Call 512-393-8400 for more information.

Local church expands

Sozo Church in San Marcos will expand by opening a new building for its offices and community programs, according to Community Impact. The new facility will be located at 317 W. San Antonio St. in late February.

More information on the nondenominational Christian church can be found at www.sozosmtx.com.