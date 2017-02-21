Sports Feb. 21

Texas State ends series with a dominant win over Purdue

The men’s baseball team won its final game of their four-game series with the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 14-5 Feb. 22. After losing the first two games of the series, the Bobcats managed to bounce back and win the final two games to tie the series up at 2-2.

Bobcat’s winning streak comes to an end

Women’s basketball lost to Georgia Southern 71-69 Feb. 18. The Bobcats were in the lead going into halftime, but Georgia Southern came back for the win. The Bobcats are now 14-11 overall, and 9-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. Next up, the Bobcats are back at home, playing South Alabama at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Softball finish out tournament

The softball team finished out the Demarini Desert Classic in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. Half of the games in the tournament were cancelled due to weather conditions in Nevada. The Bobcats won two out of the three games played. Texas State continues its preseason in the UTSA Softball Classic from Feb. 24-26.

Tennis loses home games

The women’s tennis team lost all three games that were hosted by the Bobcats. The team competed against SFA Feb. 17 land lost 3-4; Northwestern State Feb. 18 and lost 5-2; and Louisiana Tech Feb. 19 and lost 5-1. The Bobcats will continue season play on Feb. 24 hosting Incarnate Word at 3:30 p.m.