Panthers top Bobcats in 67-51 decision

The Texas State men’s basketball team came up short to the Georgia State Panthers 67-51 in the final game of the Bobcat’s Georgia road-trip at GSU Sports Arena.

The Bobcats drop to an overall record of 15-11 for the season, and 8-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State hit the board first with a layup from Ojai Black, senior guard, and Immanuel King, junior forward. This gave the Bobcats a 4-0 lead on the Panthers with 18:23 left in the game.

The Bobcats held a five point lead, which was their biggest lead of the half, after Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, knocked down a three-pointer, making the score 10-5.

Georgia State answered with four points, but was quickly stopped with a layup from Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, with 12:07 on the clock.

A jumper on the next possession started a 7-0 run from the Panthers. That play put the Bobcats behind 16-12. After traded shots, The Bobcats went on an 8-0 run that lasted 3:39, giving the Bobcats a 22-18 lead.

The Panthers held the Bobcats to zero points for the rest of the half. GSU led at the half 22-24.

Coming from halftime, both teams shot their fair share of shots. GSU quickly got the upper hand and went on an 8-0 run. Black ended the run with a layup making the score 39-51, but the Bobcats were still down.

Although the Bobcats continued to try to cut the deficit, the Panthers managed to open the gap by 18 points with 47 seconds left on the clock.

A final layup from Maxwell Starwood, freshman forward, closed the gap to 16 points, however it was not enough to take the win from Georgia State.

The Bobcats shot 42.9 percent from the field and had three team members reach double figures in the point’s column. Pearson lead with 17 points, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, had 15 points and Black finished with 10 points.

Both Gilder-Tilbury and Black lead the team with three assists each. Bobby Conley, senior guard, contributed a team high of six rebounds. Pearson followed behind with five rebounds, and Gilder-Tilbury had four.

Texas State will continue their season at home Saturday against Troy. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Strahan Coliseum.