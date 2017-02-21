Headlines Feb. 21

Student Government voting days

Starting today, the polling stations for Student Government will be open in LBJ from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until Feb. 23. Students can also vote online from 7 a.m. to 8p.m.

The ballot consists of presidential candidates Russell Boyd II and Connor Clegg, and vice presidential candidates Colton Duncan and Emari Shelvin, as well as 28 senatorial candidates.

Dialogue series

The philosophy department’s dialogue series will continue this week covering “Alternatives to Violence, Anger, and Hate.”

The presentations will feature Sanjay Lal, from the philosophy department at Clayton State University, Jonathan Dancy from the philosophy department at UT Austin and the Reading University, U.K., and various students.

All majors career fair

An all majors career fair will take place in LBJ Student Center Ballroom Feb. 22 from 12-4 p.m.

Texas State holds at least one career fair each semester to ensure students have many opportunities to explore professional paths and network with adults in the field one wishes to work in.

“The Marriage of Bette & Boo”

The Department of Theatre and Dance will be putting on “The Marriage of Bette & Boo” starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25 at the Performing Arts Center. This play is a story of the perfect couple through three decades of marriage, pregnancies, dysfunction, divorce, madness, and death.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students.

Alumna wins major award

The Milken Educator Award of $25,000 was presented to Texas State Alumna and Somerset ISD Master Teacher Alison Simpson this past week.

Simpson is the first teacher from Somerset to receive the award, and the sole recipient of Texas among 35 other nationwide winners. She can use the cash prize however she chooses.