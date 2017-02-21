Business Feb. 21

Cave silent auction

Water flowing from the San Marcos River sometimes ends up in the recharge zone: a series of small caves underground. The River Foundation is working to preserve one of these caves on the outskirts of San Marcos, and will let the highest bidder pick its name. The auction will be held Feb. 25.

Friday Tasting

Stellar Café, located on the square, hosts weekly free tastings of their choice on Fridays from 4-5 p.m.

Drinks like coffee, lattes, season and holiday themed beverages, iced teas, cider, hot chocolate, and “stellar specialties” are promoted at the tastings.

New Farmers Market

Starting March 7th in front of Yesterday’s Treasures at 2100 Old Ranch Road 12, a new farmers market will be held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.

For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, call 512-353-0280. There is a $10 booth Fee.

Connect, communicate, celebrate

MLNNHEAL will host connect, communicate, celebrate on the last Wednesdays of every month at Wake the Dead from 7-10 p.m.

There will be a time slot set aside for open mic night, as well as discussion of common issues that take place in society.

Foodbank fundraiser

The Hays County Foodbank will hold its sixth annual Hunger Strike fundraiser on Feb. 24 at Sunset Lanes beginning at 1 p.m.

Besides bowling, there will be a silent auction as well. Three trophies will be given out at the end of the night.