Baseball makes a comeback win to tie the series

After losing its first two games of the season, the baseball team remained resilient and won two games to tie the series against the Purdue Boilermakers at 2-2.

The Bobcats kicked off the 2017 season with back-to-back losses against Purdue.

In the season opener, the Boilermakers were the first to make it on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning while the Bobcats remained at zero.

By the end of the fourth inning, the Bobcats were down 8-0. However, Travon Benton, junior infielder, hit the first home run of the season.

Texas State scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but fell short to the Boilermakers by a score of 9-3.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Purdue earned four runs in the first inning. The Boilermakers continued to rack up runs in the second, third, sixth and ninth innings.

The Bobcats earned their last two runs of the game in the ninth inning, but the hole they dug themselves into was already too deep.

After two tough losses, the Bobcats rallied together to beat Purdue in an emotional 13-11 comeback victory.

Purdue held an 11-9 lead after the first nine innings. However, the Bobcats managed to come back with a walk-off homerun from Derek Scheible, junior centerfielder.

Head coach Ty Harrington described Scheibel’s homerun as an emotional and euphoric feeling, and asked his players to carry the momentum into the final game of the series

In the fourth and final game of the series, the Bobcats found themselves down by two runs at the top of the second inning.

Harrington said the beginning of baseball games start slow like anything else in life.

“Sometimes it’s your nerves. Sometimes you’re amped up. Sometimes you just don’t know what happens,” Harrington said.

The Bobcats regained their composure, compiled an impressive offensive performance and cruised to a 14-5 victory to conclude the series at 2-2.

Harrington said his team learned a valuable lesson about the importance of changing gears and learning how to move forward after experiencing emotional losses and wins.

“When you win, you feel great. You lose and you feel bad, but the next game comes right back to you in a hurry,” Harrington said. “That’s the one thing these guys had to learn a tough lesson about. We lost an emotional game Friday in front of a big crowd, we’ve got to turn around early the next day and then we take one right in the chin again. After an emotional win last night, as fun as it was, here it comes again.”

The baseball team will continue season play at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Bobcat Ballpark against Big 12 team Baylor.