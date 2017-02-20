Texas State women’s tennis went 0-3 in weekend play

The Texas State women’s tennis team fell short in all three games over the weekend after dropping to Louisiana Tech 5-1 Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Bobcats’ record dropped to 2-3 overall, with all losses coming from this past weekend.

In the No. 2 match, Pippa Carr, senior tennis player, fell short to Nadja Manjon, 6-4, 6-3, to give Louisiana Tech the first point of the game.

The Bulldogs claimed the second point when Alba Escalona-Perny topped Joy Chia Ming Ming, sophomore tennis player, 6-4, 6-0, in the No. 5 match, giving Tech a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats finally answered when Ana Perez, sophomore tennis player, beat Marta Sramkova is two sets, 6-2, 7-6, during the No. 4 match.

In the No. 1 match, Eva Dench, senior tennis player, fell to Tech’s Jazmin Britos in two sets, 6-3, 7-5, giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead over the Bobcats.

Haley Ballinger took the match point after a three set fight with Yadira Rubio, sophomore tennis player, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4, in the No. 6 match, adding another point to Tech’s overall score, 4-1.

Tech won the last singles match point, No. 3 match, after Julia Navajo- Mendez, sophomore tennis player, fell short in the third set to Sonia Chen, 6-3, after tying the match 1-1 in the first two sets, 6-3, 6-7.

The doubles matches were not played during the game.

Texas State will continue their season against Incarnate Word on Feb. 24 at 3:30 pm and UTSA on Feb. 28 at 2 pm, both at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Bobcats will then head off to Houston, Texas to face-off with the Rice University Owls at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on March 3. The match will begin at 11 am.