Starting today, the polling stations for Student Government will be open in LBJ from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until Feb. 23. Students can also vote online from 7 a.m. to 8p.m.

The ballot consists of presidential candidates Russell Boyd II and Connor Clegg, and vice presidential candidates Colton Duncan and Emari Shelvin, as well as 28 senatorial candidates.