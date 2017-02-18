The Scene Feb. 18-20

Faculty art exhibition at campus gallery

Texas State Galleries and the School of Art and Design will present a faculty exhibition of artwork. This exhibition is a display of varied artistic styles and disciplines, and is meant to be indicative of each faculty member’s current practice.

Students can take the opportunity to view the creative work from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Joann Cole Mitte Texas State Gallery.

Off-campus housing fair to take place

Students can get helpful information from The Department of Housing and Residential Life and Off-Campus Living on how to successfully move off campus.

The Achieving Community Together group will be there, and is a collaboration between Texas State University and the City of San Marcos that helps make San Marcos a great place to live.

Learn how to make more informed choices from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Feb. 20 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

San Marvelous bike race on Saturday

Seven Brothers Racing will host the newest road bike race in San Marcos. The race is limited to 25 riders and is a USAC-sanctioned event. The start and finish line for the race series is at 5618 S Old Bastrop Hwy, and there are many race dates scheduled.

Those interested are invited to watch or participate in the race starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 18.

The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Jake Daniels and Tony Dijamco will host and perform in The Joker And Jester Comedy Tour. The show is a national tour that has been seen on NBC, Netflix, Last Comic Standing and more.

The comedy show will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at 218 Studio Works. Tickets are $12, the event is BYOB and the admission includes a wine tasting and popcorn.