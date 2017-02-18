The Pulse Feb. 18-20

Alkek Library closed for Spring Break

An email was recently sent to students stating Alkek Library will be closed over Spring Break.

During that time, work will be done to replace the transformers that power the library.

The Ask a Librarian online chat service, research databases, eBooks and other services will be available during the closure.

The library will close at 5 p.m. March 10 and reopen at 10 a.m. March 19.

Q&A session on upcoming forestry work

The city of San Marcos will have a Q&A session about an upcoming forestry project.

The project is aimed to remove invasive species from Sessom Creek Natural Area. The session will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Discovery Center, located at 430 Riverside Drive.

Buda is opening its first brewery

Two Wheel Brewing Co. is opening soon and will be Buda’s first brewery, according to Community Impact.

The brewery will open with four varieties of beer on tap. The establishment will offer a blonde ale, amber ale, pale ale and porter. Customers will be able to sample offerings from food trucks outside of the brewery on some days.

The new brewery will open late February.

UT alum becomes first black woman bachelorette

A University of Texas at Austin graduate will be the first black woman to star as “The Bachelorette,” according to Austin 360.

ABC made the announcement Monday Feb. 13 the current “Bachelor” contestant Rachel Lindsay will be the next Bachelorette. The 31-year-old graduated from UT-Austin, then attended Marquette University to pursue a law degree.

Recap of a Day Without Immigrants in Austin

Many restaurants in Austin were closed Tuesday to show solidarity in response to the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Several restaurants were closed for the day, including Torchy’s Tacos and Tacodeli.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the country and city is comprised of immigrants and loves when they stick up for each other, according to My Statesman.